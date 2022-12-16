LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside.
Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville.
Madison set fires on the front and back porches, the home's only entrances and exits.
Two adults and three minors were inside at the time but they got out by running through flames at the front door.
The jury recommended a 105-year prison sentence for Madison.
The official sentencing is scheduled for February.
