LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stabbing the manager of the Bearno's Pizza near Bowman Field will spend 10 years in prison.
Matthew Patton was convicted Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court for assault. In December 2020, Patton was a food delivery driver and went to the Bearno's on Taylorsville Road to pick up food.
Witnesses said Patton was mad because he couldn't go inside. He got into a fight with the manager and pulled out a pocketknife.
The manager needed stitches after Patton stabbed him in the arm.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.