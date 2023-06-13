LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot early Tuesday morning in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were called to the intersection of South 36th Street and Grand Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter report of gunfire there.
When officers arrived, they "located a scene but no victim," according to Ellis.
A short time later, UofL Hospital contacted police to report that a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man was in critical condition at the time. His current condition is not available.
There are currently no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
