LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 50 years in prison for killing the owner of a Shively hookah lounge.
Thursday, a jury convicted Lance Bowman for the 2019 murder of James Mentee, Jr.
Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. Mentee tried to kick Bowman out of Retta's Lounge in December 2019, leading to the confrontation.
The jury recommended Bowman spend 50 years in prison. A judge will have the final say at a sentencing hearing set for Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.