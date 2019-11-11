LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with animal cruelty after police said his puppies had been starved for so long they resorted to eating a dead dog.
A not guilty plea was entered Monday morning on behalf of 35-year-old Lamarrick Sanders.
Police said they found four starving pit bull puppies left outside without food or water. They said there were two adult pit bulls nearby, and one of them was dead. The other adult dog was alive but neglected and dehydrated.
The living dogs were rescued and are expected to recover.
