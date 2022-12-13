LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday in connection with a double shooting in early December that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital.
Police arrested Shawntta Young on Monday in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting. That's when LMPD investigators say Young shot the man and woman on Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, which is not far from Iroquois Park.
The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to University Hospital.
The woman and surveillance video connected Young to the scene.
Young is charged with murder and assault. He was due in arraignment court Tuesday morning.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.