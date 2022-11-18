LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
In September 2021, police executed a search warrant and seized ammunition and multiple firearms.
Williamson had previously been convicted of two burglary charged in December 2008. He was on indictment starting in 2019 in Jefferson Circuit Court on multiple felony charges and then was released on bond.
Williamson will be sentenced on March 14, 2023, and faces a combined maximum sentence of 30 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him on Thursday.
