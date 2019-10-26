LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville man arrested Friday night is being accused of running a counterfeit pill mill.
Antonio Oneal, 43, is facing drug trafficking charges after officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at a house in the 2600 block of Algonquin Parkway around 11 p.m. Friday.
Police said they found items inside the house that show signs of a large-scale counterfeit pill manufacturing operation: two pill presses, a large amount of fake pills — suspected to contain fentanyl — and several cans with a suspected fentanyl powder mixture inside.
Oneal is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $15,000 bond.
