LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was drunk when he backed out of a south Louisville driveway and killed a motorcyclist who was driving down the road.
According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Police said Tun was backing out of the driveway of a home on New Cut Road, near the intersection of Scottsdale Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
At the same time, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on New Cut Road.
Police said the motorcyclist crashed into Tun's vehicle and slid about 100 feet. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified by the coroner's office.
According to court documents, Tun smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. A portable breath test indicated that his blood alcohol content was .149.
