LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday for assaulting, resisting or impeding agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
According to a news release, court documents say Donald A. Simonton, 68, fired gunshots at federal agents as they entered his residence. No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.
Simonton is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers and with use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He's scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.
According to a news release, Simonton faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
ATF agents were assisting Louisville Metro Police with an execution of a search warrant. Arrests were made in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 25-year-old man.
