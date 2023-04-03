LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing federal charges, accused of trafficking guns.
A federal grand jury indicted Colin Billups, 20, on March 22, charging him with possession of and trafficking in machine guns.
Prosecutors said Billups illegally had a machine gun and illegally trafficked a Glock switch.
Glock switch devices allow a semi-automatic handgun to function as an automatic and are defined as a machine gun under federal law.
Billups made his first court appearance on Friday, March 31. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.