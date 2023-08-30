LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man faces nearly three decades in prison, after being convicted in a double shooting that killed a woman.
The Commonwealth's Attorney office said in a release that LaTodd Allen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to shooting and killing 40-year-old LaVonne Cooper in July 2022.
The court followed the prosecutor's recommendation, and Allen was sentenced to 28 years on murder, Assault in the Second Degree, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The shooting happened on Saturday, July 23, 2022 just before 10 p.m. at the Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street in the city's Portland neighborhood.
As part of his guilty plea, the Commonwealth's Attorney said Allen admitted to firing multiple shots at Cooper including the fatal shots to her neck and face. Another woman at the scene suffered a gunshot to the arm. Allen then disposed of the gun he used before he was arrested three days after the shooting.
Under the plea, Allen won't be eligible for probation and must serve the entire 28-year sentence.
