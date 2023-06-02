LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for his second child pornography offense.
Daniel Guenther, 58, of Louisville was originally convicted in 2007 for receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by a life term of supervised release.
During his term of supervised release, Guenther was in possession of an unmonitored cellphone that could access the internet.
He used the phone to attempt to view child pornography.
There's no parole in the federal system. A mugshot for Guenther was not made immediately available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.