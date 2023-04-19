LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who shot and killed another man in Newburg will spend nearly two decades in prison.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Robert Harris last May for the fatal shooting of Laland Hurt. On Wednesday, Harris entered a guilty plea but told a Jefferson County courtroom he was protecting himself.
He was sentenced to 18 years for second degree manslaughter and having a gun as a convicted felon.
Harris was not allowed probation.
