LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is recovering after he was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 8300 block of Autumnwood Way, according to a news release from LMPD. That's where officers responding to a report of a shooting found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Officers administered First Aid until EMS took the victim to UofL Hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to the release.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but police said in the release that "all parties have been accounted for."
