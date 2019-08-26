LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections tried to pass off his methamphetamine as "arts and crafts" supplies used for making faerie houses.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Murlph Denney III was being booked into the jail Saturday morning for a criminal trespassing charge, when corrections officers asked if he had any weapons or illegal substances. He answered that he did not.
Authorities say he was asked to empty his pockets and he put several items on the table. Then, he allegedly grabbed an item from the table and put it back in his pocket. When asked what it was, he told officers "Nothing, just a piece a paper."
At that point, corrections officers performed a pat-down search, and allegedly found a small tube in his left pants pocket. According to the arrest report, that tube contained "a white crystaline substance consistent with characteristics of crystal methamphetamine."
When confronted, Denney allegedly denied it was meth, saying it was "arts and crafts" material used for making faerie houses.
Denny was charged with promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance -- and subsequently booked into the jail.
