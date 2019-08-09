LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who escaped from the Hardin County Jail on Thursday has turned himself into authorities, Kentucky State Police said.
According to an email from KSP, a jailer with the Hardin County Detention Center made contact with escaped inmate Jordan Geary with the help of his family members and "persuaded Geary to turn himself in."
The Louisville man is now back in custody, police said.
Geary, who is being held on a theft charge, reportedly escaped from the jail's annex in Elizabethtown as inmates were walking between the dormitory and the classrooms. KSP was notified of his escape just after noon Thursday.
