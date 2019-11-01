LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who tried to shoot a local police officer has been sentenced to another nearly 10 years in federal prison on a conviction for gun possession by a felon.
Elijah Eubanks, 21, previously had been convicted for attempted murder in the incident and is serving a 15-year sentence.
In March 2018, Eubanks sat in a car and fired at a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who tried to question him at the Breckinridge Square Apartments, near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road. An officer living in the apartment complex had gotten a tip and called in Eubanks’ vehicle as suspicious.
In July 2018, Eubanks was indicted by a Louisville federal Grand Jury on one count of being a felon in possession of a Ruger .357 caliber revolver. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 in U.S. District Court.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Eubanks was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a November 2016 guilty plea to wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in the release, “Shoot a peace officer, shoot at a peace officer, and we will seek to send you to prison for as long as the law allows.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.