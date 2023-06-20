LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man had a vehicle with lights and sirens, a gun and a badge -- but he wasn't a law enforcement officer of any kind.
According to court documents, 74-year-old William May was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities said a deputy saw May driving a silver Dodge Caravan, equipped with a siren and red and blue lights, blow through a red light while traveling southbound on Westport Road. His lights and sirens were activated at the time.
The deputy pulled May over near the intersection with Goose Creek Road.
According to court documents, the deputy saw a DEA badge hanging from the rearview mirror and a police-style radio in May's center console. May also had several hats inside his vehicle, with logos from the NYPD, SWAT, Special Forces, DEA, Police and Security, according to court documents. Authorities said a search also revealed a police-style baton, several knives, a handgun and knives.
When questioned, May, who allegedly had a gun on his right hip, claimed to be a retired FBI agent who currently worked part-time for the DEA, as well as for a private security company.
According to court documents, he told the deputy he had his lights and sirens activated because he wanted to slow down a speeding car that was passing his vehicle.
May was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, improper use of red lights and disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light).
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
