LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Muguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Court records show that just before 4 a.m., a deputy spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at a gas pump at the M&S Food Mart (formerly the 3T Foodmart BP) at 5629 Leitchfield Road in Cecilia, Kentucky.
The vehicle matched that of a suspect vehicle police had been looking for in connection with the theft of gas from the same gas station.
The Hardin County sheriff's deputy confronted the two men inside, which included driver Ulloa Ginard and passenger Vigil Aguilar.
According to court documents, the gas pump's computer had been broken open, and an unidentified electronic device had been plugged into the pump.
Authorities said they also found a large crowbar in the truck, which the sheriff's office believes was used to break into the pump.
The store's manager told investigators that 95 gallons of diesel were missing from gas station's inventory.
Both Ulloa Ginard and Vigil Aguilar were arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. Ulloa Ginard is charged with possession of burglary tools, theft by unlawful taking (of gasoline) and engaging in the unlawful access of a computer.
Vigil Aguilar is charged with complicity to possession of burglary tools, complicity to theft by unlawful taking (of gasoline) and complicity to engaging in the unlawful access of a computer.
They were booked into the Hardin County Detention Center early Thursday morning, but are no longer listed as inmates according to online jail records.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.