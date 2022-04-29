LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to a release from LMC, Zhiirkane James was arrested early Friday morning. He's initially being charged with the DUI, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and having expired registration plates.
Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins suspended James from work without pay.
"This type of conduct is unacceptable as a law enforcement officer and does not reflect the professionalism and integrity that the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections aspires to achieve," Collins said in a news release.
The LMDC professional standards unit is initiating an investigation.
