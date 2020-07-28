LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent crime in Louisville continues to escalate, with 10 people shot in a 24-hour period.
Police say four people were shot in Louisville overnight. The most recent shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's when a man was shot on Herman Street, near Louis Coleman Junior Drive.
Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, another man who had been shot was brought to a hospital, but we don't know where it happened. Just 20 minutes earlier, there was another shooting on Glendora Avenue, near West Market Street.
And 5 minutes before that, police found another shooting victim on Riata Drive near GE Appliance Park.
