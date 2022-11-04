illegal dumping in Louisville.jpg

Instances of people illegal dumping in Louisville. (Source: Louisville Metro Public Works)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand.

Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue.

But the sold waste enforcement team is looking for 11 different cars and 14 people. 

People are littering the city with everything from mattresses and couches to trash bags and boxes. The city said  dumping is illegal and it's expensive to clean up.

The city said if you witness someone dumping in your neighborhood take down the license plate number, take a picture and report it.

Items can be dumped for free at the Waste Reduction Center.

For more information on the Waste Reduction Center, click here.

