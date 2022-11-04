LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand.
Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue.
But the sold waste enforcement team is looking for 11 different cars and 14 people.
Our Solid Waste Enforcement Team issued three citations with vehicle impoundment for illegal dumping this week! (2 pictured) Each received $750 in fines/fees plus impound fees, usually about $250. Learn more about this issue and how you can help at https://t.co/gdBbrSyLff. pic.twitter.com/03N1TXqK0d— Metro Public Works (@LouPubWorks) November 3, 2022
People are littering the city with everything from mattresses and couches to trash bags and boxes. The city said dumping is illegal and it's expensive to clean up.
The city said if you witness someone dumping in your neighborhood take down the license plate number, take a picture and report it.
Items can be dumped for free at the Waste Reduction Center.
For more information on the Waste Reduction Center, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.