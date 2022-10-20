LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say they were called to Western Middle School at 2201 West Main Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a break-in there.
When officers arrived, they spoke with representatives of JCPS, who said they could see two men inside the school. Police say they could see an open window on the north side of the school, and Skaggs running inside.
Police say they could hear movement inside. So they entered the school, drew their firearms and moved into the basement.
At that point, police say they could hear two men talking and shadows moving.
According to arrest reports, the officers then told the men to show their hands. Skaggs complied, and police say they found Hayes hiding under a table.
Skaggs was armed with a knife, according to an arrest report.
Police say that Hayes told investigators they broke into the school to look for a necklace someone named "Timothy" offered them $1,000 if they found it.
Both men were arrested. Skaggs is charged with first-degree burglary. Hayes is charged with second-degree burglary.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
It is the second known school break-in to take place in a 24-hour period. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for JCPS, at least two people broke into Central High School at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They stole construction cables, light fixtures and copper cables, causing a temporary power outage at the school.
To date, no one has been charged in that case.
