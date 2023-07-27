LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police detectives and federal agents are investigating an area in the Highview neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said a search warrant was served on a resident on Applegate Lane due to an investigation involving hazardous materials.
There is a *massive* police presence in south Jefferson Co. This is on Applegate near Maple Hill. Federal agents are out here, and so is LMPD’s bomb squad @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qZ9Xw69IS8— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) July 27, 2023
Police said due to the ongoing investigation, they weren't able to provide any more information. LMPD's bomb squad is also on the scene.
The FBI said it's assisting LMPD in the investigation.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.