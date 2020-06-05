LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The front doors of a historic black church in the Shelby Park neighborhood are boarded up because they were damaged early Wednesday by bullets.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said authorities, including the FBI, are "not ruling out" the possibility that the vandalism was racially motivated.
Mitchell said witnesses told police that four white men got out of a car outside Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church on South Hancock Street and shot at the building.
No injuries were reported, authorities said, and no one was inside the church at the time.
The church's pastor, the Rev. Bernard Crayton, said in a Facebook video Wednesday morning that officers "picked up several shells from bullets."
"We have cameras," Crayton said in the video, "and our neighbors have cameras. We might be able to find out ... who did this."
The congregation was established in 1867 by "free men and women and recently freed slaves," according to the church's website.
