LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Prospect daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of an infant there.
According to Ofc. Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Rachael Flannery is in custody.
The arrest is in connection with the alleged assault of a child who was injured by Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect.
At the time of this writing, little is known about the assault, but the infant had to be hospitalized overnight, according to a Louisville attorney.
The alleged victim's family has spoken with WDRB, but at this time is choosing to remain anonymous. However, Alex White, a Louisville attorney at the law firm where one of the family members works, issued a statement on its behalf Friday afternoon.
"At this time our only concern is the well-being of their child," White wrote. "Due to over-night hospitalization the day of the attack and the severe emotional distress their family is experiencing, they are exhausted but relieved that they still have their child to hold. For the sake of privacy in this difficult time, the family wishes to remain anonymous for now."
"Unfortunately, we feel that information has been slow and incomplete coming from the daycare facility and therefore we still have more questions than answers about exactly what happened, why it happened and how it was possible for something like this to happen," White added. "We are stunned that Vanguard’s position is that the employee has been placed on an "indefinite leave of absence" and not immediately terminated. We will come together to support our team member’s family in their immediate need and take fierce action in the future if justice so requires."
The daycare sent a non-specific email to parents on Thursday, saying they had reported an apparent incident on Wednesday to Child Protective Services and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The text of the note is below:
"Parents,
It is with great sadness we are writing this email to inform you we have reported an apparent incident that occurred at The Vanguard Academy to the proper authorities. Investigative agencies including CPS and the LMPD are involved, and we are fully cooperating with them. We are notifying all families in our community so everyone will know of this matter. We are truly saddened this has happened at our center as our top priority is keeping your children safe.
Thank you,
The Vanguard Academy"
At the time of this writing, Flannery's mugshot and arrest report were not immediately available. It's not clear what charges she is facing.
It's not the first time an incident of abuse was investigated at the daycare. According to documents obtained from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the state investigated a previous incident of alleged abuse during an inspection in Sept. 2021.
In that case, investigators say surveillance video recorded on Sept. 14, 2021, showed a staff member smacking a child. According to the inspection report, a child had a hand in his or her mouth, when the staff member smacked the child's hand and the child "immediately jumped and put their hands down." Later the same day, the staff member walked over to the child, while the child was lying on the floor, and grabbed the child by his or her left arm, lifting the child off the floor and spinning the child around in a 360-degree turn. The child then landed on the floor on his or her buttocks.
This story will be updated.
