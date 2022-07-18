LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police identified a suspect charged with stabbing a woman in the neck late Friday night on Dixie Highway.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. July 15 in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's located between Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, near the Park Hill neighborhood. According to the release, that's where 2nd Division officers were sent on a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, court documents state they found the woman with "a severe stab stab wound to the neck." She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and underwent surgery for several hours. Her condition was "critical but stable" according to court documents.
Officers found a man on a bike matching the suspect's description at Dixie and Garland, but police said he "pulled out a knife and attempted to go after one of the officers," forcing officers "to use less than lethal means" to get the knife out of his hand. The arrest report states the suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Dandridge, continued to fight with officers as he was being handcuffed.
Officers confiscated a bloody knife at the scene of the arrest.
Dandridge faces charges of first degree assault and resisting arrest. A booking photo is not yet available.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.