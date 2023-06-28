LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed at the Foundry Apartments near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Wednesday, according to police.
A woman was also stabbed in the incident that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Bruns Drive — near Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue — Louisville Metro Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the child and a woman "that had sustained stab wounds as a result of an altercation with an adult female relative who fled the scene."
The boy remains at Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville where he's fighting for his life. The woman was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release.
Shortly before 4 p.m., police said the boy just finished a long surgery and is recovering. It's believed that both victims are expected to survive.
Police said information from the public led several LMPD units to a wooded area close to Brinson Drive. Officers arrested the alleged suspect, 28-year-old Sequoia Porter, who was hiding in the woods.
According to police, Porter will be initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but more charges could be forthcoming.
Residents at the apartment said the incident is upsetting but not surprising, saying it's the most recent occurrence of violence there, including two other stabbings in recent weeks.
6-YEAR-OLD STABBED | Another look at the scene here at Foundry Apartments in south Louisville. As of 9:15 a.m., the boy is in serious condition at Norton Children’s. Police have rolled out more crime tape to increase the size of the scene. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/JNAKtZ9UOF— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) June 28, 2023
Neighbors said someone shot up the manager's office not too long ago, prompting the apartment complex to add security to the area, but residents said it hasn’t been enough. One woman who has lived at the complex for three years with her children, who did not want to be identified, said she's planning to move.
"The first year we were here we came home to like a footprint on our door, it looked like someone tried to kick in the door," she said. "And over the last three years, you see so much stuff — mainly the kids. They just run around, they don't have anything to do. Their parents aren't tending to them, and they get into a lot of trouble. There's a lot of gang activity."
LMPD investigators said Wednesday's incident was not gang-related. However, that did not ease the woman's fears.
"It's not normal," she said. "I don't feel safe in my own neighborhood most of the time. ... They walk around here with guns, you can plainly see it in their belts. But they walk around here with guns all the time and they can't be no older than 14 or 15."
A mugshot for Porter was not immediately made available.
