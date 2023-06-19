LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot dead by an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon, after police said he tried to carjack two undercover LMPD officers in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, the incident took place just after 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Griffiths Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Gwinn-Villaroel said two undercover officers with LMPD's Fugitive Unit were inside a vehicle attempting to apprehend a suspect in an unrelated investigation, when their vehicle was approached by a man in his 20s.
According to Gwinn-Villaroel, the man had a gun and attempted to carjack the officers.
One of the officers -- a 10-year veteran of the department -- shot the man with the officer's service weapon.
The officers immediately tried to render medical aid, according to Gwinn-Villaroel, but the suspect died as a result of his injuries.
Neither of the officers were injured.
Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, according to Gwinn-Villaroel.
🚨🚔Please stay away from the area of 22nd and Griffiths Ave in #Louisville due to ongoing police activity in that area. #LouMedia updates will be provided on Twitter only. Will advise more details soon. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/xFN1bd2iWG— LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2023
This story will be updated.
