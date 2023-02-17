LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is cracking down on street racing and street takeovers.
LMPD put out a video on social media reminding drivers about a Louisville ordinance to stop reckless driving.
The ordinance says your car can be seized and impounded for up to six months and the registered owner can be fined up to $2,000.
LMPD says it doesn't matter who is driving the car
"Last week, the traffic unit, along with the air unit, worked to deter this reckless operation," said Sgt. Ronald Fey. "Forty-two people were cited, 7 were arrested."
That included the arrest of 26-year-old TyJaylon Briggs.
Investigators say his car and a second vehicle were driving side-by-side and speeding.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Luis Miller-Rivas last weekend.
Police say his Nissan Sentra, along with other vehicles, were blocking lanes in both directions at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Breckinridge Street to clear the way for street racers.
LMPD says last weekend, 13 vehicles were towed and seven were seized.
