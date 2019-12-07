LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department seized more than $100,000 in methamphetamine from a package containing an air fryer.
LMPD shared information pertaining to the drug bust to its Facebook page Saturday afternoon. According to the Facebook post, the department's Major Case Unit 1 in Narcotics tracked the package to a porch on Yorktown Road in the Auburndale neighborhood and filed a search warrant to retrieve it. Officers found 9 kilograms of meth, which is roughly 20 pounds, inside the package.
The suspect, Sergio Figueroa, was not home at the time of the seizure.
"Hey, Mr. Sergio Figueroa, if you want your dope ... call LMPD," a department spokesperson joked in the Facebook post.
The department's investigation into the drugs is ongoing.
