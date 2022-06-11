LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found dead inside a home in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a person down inside a home in the 2500 block of Pirtle Street, near West Market Street, around 4:30 p.m.
Police believe that foul play may have led to the woman's death, but are awaiting more details from an autopsy, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
