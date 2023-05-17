LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured from a shooting Wednesday night.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said Third Division officers responded to the reported shooting in the area of Greenwood Road and Sky Blue Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Officers said the victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the exact location of where the shooting occurred is not known at this time.
Police said the victim took himself to the location on Greenwood Road.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
