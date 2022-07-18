LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a juvenile showed up at an area hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound.
Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to Norton Children's Hospital around 9:45 p.m. on a report that a juvenile walked in with a gunshot wound to the arm, Officer Beth Ruoff, LMPD spokesperson, said in a statement.
The juvenile's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Their age and gender were not provided and it's unclear where the juvenile may have been shot.
First Division detectives are investigating the case.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
