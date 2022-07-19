LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Portland neighborhood.
LMPD's First Division responded to a reporting in the 2200 block of St. Xavier Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Beth Ruoff, LMPD spokesperson, said. That's off North 22nd Street near Bank Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to Ruoff.
First Division detectives are investigating the shooting, but it's unclear whether or not they had any suspects.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
