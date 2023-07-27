LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man showed up to a local hospital after being shot in the city's Russell neighborhood.
Officers were called to University of Louisville Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on a report that a shooting victim had showed up to the hospital, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police believe the man was shot in the area of South 10th Street and Esquire Alley, off Broadway.
He's now being treated at the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
