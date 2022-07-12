LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after they say a man showed up to a local hospital after being shot Tuesday evening.
Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokesperson, said Fourth Division officers responded to St. Mary's Hospital around 8 p.m. after an "adult male gunshot victim" arrived by private means.
According to police, he was stable when he arrived at the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Police believe the shooting occurred in the area of Tipsy Circle, Ruoff said. That's off Cane Run Road in the city's St. Denis neighborhood.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating, but had no suspects as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online though the crime tip portal by clicking here.
