LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in west Louisville early Saturday morning.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the city's Shotspotter system notified police of gunshots in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday. That's in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers found a man shot multiple times on Grand Avenue, near 36th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD said its Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation and looking for clues as to what may have led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Police said because the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood, they believe there is a high probability that someone saw or heard something that could lead to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the department's Crime Tip Portal.
