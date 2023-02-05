LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood.
According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
When officers arrived, they found person "obviously deceased." Foul play is suspected, Sanders said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
