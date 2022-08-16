LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
Once on scene, Ruoff said officers found a teen boy with a gunshot wound not thought to be life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital, but police did not disclose his condition.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating but had no suspects as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
