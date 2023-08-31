LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Jacobs neighborhood Thursday night.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Parthenia Avenue around 10:15 p.m., department spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot in the shoulder. Ellis said police rendered first aid until EMS arrived.
The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Ellis said.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.