LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Russell neighborhood Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Magazine Street, near South 23rd Street, just before 6 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot. Ellis said she was alert, conscious and talking to officers before being transported to a local hospital by EMS. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
LMPD's First Division is handling the investigation, but as of 8:15 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
