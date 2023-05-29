LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood Monday evening.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's between South Preston and South Jackson streets.
But, Ellis said, the report was later updated to a business parking lot in the 400 block of East Broadway, near the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, not far from where the initial report was.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Ellis said.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area, Ellis said, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
