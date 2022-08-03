LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night.
LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man, and a woman, age unknown, who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously call 574-LMPD or report it online here.
