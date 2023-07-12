Man on camera.jpg

Louisville Metro Police said this man was seen on camera stealing $12,000 worth of items. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in identifying a suspect who was captured on video stealing thousands in items from a vehicle in the downtown area.

According to LMPD, a man is seen on camera June 30 at 1 a.m. breaking into a vehicle at the 124 North 1st Street parking lot.

Police said he stole $12,000 worth of items including a handgun.

LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

