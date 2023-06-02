LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you seen this woman?
Louisville Metro Police is asking the public for help in tracking down Jessica Whitehouse.
According to LMPD, she's wanted on multiple felony warrants for stealing people's identities, spending thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards and trafficking identities.
Police said she uses fake names and often spends time in Jeffersonville and Old Louisville. She also goes by Justine Kayse and Whitney Halfacre.
LMPD said tips from the public helped officers identify her after she used stolen credit cards in February.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
