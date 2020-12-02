LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police has made an arrest in connection to vandalism at several Fourth Street Live! businesses last week.
Larry Walker, 21, was arrested Wednesday, on a first-degree criminal mischief charge, LMPD said in a statement.
According to Walker's arrest citation, police allege he was spotted on video surveillance "destroying property valued over $1,000" among a group of "approximately 30-50 individuals walking on foot and accompanied by vehicles." Police allege Walker and the group of people entered the area of Fourth Street Live! that is blocked off to traffic around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
LMPD has not said if additional arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism. In a statement posted to Facebook on Nov. 24, the department said "multiple businesses sustained substantial damage" and provided photographs of smashed windows and an electronic downtown Louisville information guide.
Some of the businesses that were vandalized have boarded up their windows again after they were also hit when protests in response to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers escalated over the summer.
When asked about the vandalism on Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said he is working to make sure downtown is safe and future vandalism incidents are avoided.
