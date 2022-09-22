LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An hour-long car chase through the Louisville area delayed Jefferson County Public Schools buses from getting kids home from school.
A spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said police were trying to catch a violent felony offender.
The pursuit went nearly all over Louisville and came to end Thursday afternoon near the University of Louisville's Belknap Campus at the intersection of Arthur Street and University Boulevard.
LMPD said the suspect hit a vehicle and a police car, but no one was hurt.
Police said they have everyone involved but haven't released any information about any arrests or charges.
JCPS said MetroSafe asked them to briefly stop bus operations during the chase.
