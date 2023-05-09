LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for suspects more than a year after four people were shot inside a restaurant near Louisville's NuLu entertainment district.
On Tuesday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police released several images of individuals police said were involved in the shooting. Police posted the images on social media, along with a request for the public's help to identify the individuals.
The shooting took place on March 6, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., at what was then the location of the Seafood Lady restaurant in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, near Hancock Street. That's in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Police said a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and several people fired shots into the restaurant. Four were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and two others were privately taken to a hospital in Jeffersonville, police said. Information about their identities, ages and genders has not been released.
None of the injuries were life threatening, according to police.
Images released Tuesday appear to show three suspects, all dressed in black. Two appear to be holding handguns and a third appears to have a rifle.
At this time, police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
